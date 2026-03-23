West Bengal's Voter List Update: Key Developments

On Monday evening, the Election Commission of India will publish the first supplementary voters' list for West Bengal, focusing on those flagged during the State's ongoing voter roll verification exercise.

This comprehensive adjudication process has resolved the standing 27 lakh cases out of 60 lakh under review in the February update, according to an EC official. The supplementary list will be accessible at polling booths and online.

To ensure a smooth and secure list publication, extensive security measures will be in place, as stated by officials. Updated instructions from the Home and Hill Affairs Department stress crowd control and maintaining order, corresponding to the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)