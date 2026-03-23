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West Bengal's Voter List Update: Key Developments

The Election Commission is set to release West Bengal's first supplementary voters' list. The list addresses over 27 lakh voters from the initial 60 lakh flagged for adjudication. Security and law enforcement measures are in place to ensure peaceful publication and transparency of the revised electoral roll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 08:53 IST
West Bengal's Voter List Update: Key Developments
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On Monday evening, the Election Commission of India will publish the first supplementary voters' list for West Bengal, focusing on those flagged during the State's ongoing voter roll verification exercise.

This comprehensive adjudication process has resolved the standing 27 lakh cases out of 60 lakh under review in the February update, according to an EC official. The supplementary list will be accessible at polling booths and online.

To ensure a smooth and secure list publication, extensive security measures will be in place, as stated by officials. Updated instructions from the Home and Hill Affairs Department stress crowd control and maintaining order, corresponding to the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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