Tensions Surge: Iran Threatens US-Linked Power Plants
Iran has threatened to target power plants in West Asia that supply electricity to American military bases, as tensions rise over the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump's deadline looms, while Iran's Revolutionary Guard warns of retaliation if attacked, marking a significant escalation in regional conflict.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Amid growing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has issued a new threat against American interests in West Asia. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced plans to target regional power plants supplying electricity to US military bases.
This comes as a response to President Donald Trump's ultimatum regarding the strait's reopening, underscoring Iran's determination to retaliate against perceived threats. The statement was broadcast on Iranian state television, highlighting the potential for broader regional conflict.
In a stern warning, Iran has also indicated that it may strike economic, industrial, and energy infrastructure with American ties if it faces aggression. The escalating rhetoric underscores the fragile situation, with the US poised to respond to any escalation by targeting Iranian facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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