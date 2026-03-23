Left Menu

VIP Culture in India: Disruption and Dignity on the Roads

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Amitabh Bachchan voiced concern over the disruption caused by VIP culture affecting traffic in India. She highlighted issues faced by citizens and even MPs due to roadblocks for VIP movements, urging action to ensure citizen dignity and minimize inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:09 IST
VIP Culture in India: Disruption and Dignity on the Roads
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate address during Zero Hour, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Amitabh Bachchan raised alarm over the detrimental impact of VIP culture on everyday traffic across India. Highlighting how roadblocks for VIP convoys disrupt daily commutes, Bachchan urged prompt government intervention to alleviate the strain on common citizens.

Bachchan recounted an incident underscoring the disruptive nature of VIP movements when Rajya Sabha MPs, detained by locked gates due to a passing VIP convoy, faced undue humiliation. Her remarks resonated within the legislative assembly, pointing to the growing disconnect between the privileged few and the general populace.

The MP stressed that these traffic disruptions even impact emergency services like ambulances. She solicited Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's influence to curb this prevalent issue, advocating for taxpayer dignity and prioritizing citizen's convenience over entrenched VIP practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026