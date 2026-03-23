VIP Culture in India: Disruption and Dignity on the Roads

In a passionate address during Zero Hour, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Amitabh Bachchan raised alarm over the detrimental impact of VIP culture on everyday traffic across India. Highlighting how roadblocks for VIP convoys disrupt daily commutes, Bachchan urged prompt government intervention to alleviate the strain on common citizens.

Bachchan recounted an incident underscoring the disruptive nature of VIP movements when Rajya Sabha MPs, detained by locked gates due to a passing VIP convoy, faced undue humiliation. Her remarks resonated within the legislative assembly, pointing to the growing disconnect between the privileged few and the general populace.

The MP stressed that these traffic disruptions even impact emergency services like ambulances. She solicited Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's influence to curb this prevalent issue, advocating for taxpayer dignity and prioritizing citizen's convenience over entrenched VIP practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)