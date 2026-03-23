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Remembering Lionel Jospin: A Legacy in French Politics

Lionel Jospin, former French Socialist Prime Minister, has passed away at 88. He served under President Jacques Chirac from 1997 to 2002 during a period of cohabitation, where the president and prime minister came from opposing political camps, making significant contributions to French politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:42 IST
Remembering Lionel Jospin: A Legacy in French Politics
  • Country:
  • France

The former French Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin has died at the age of 88, according to reports from broadcaster BFM.

Jospin was an influential figure in French politics, serving as the head of government under center-right President Jacques Chirac from 1997 to 2002.

His tenure was marked by a period known as cohabitation, where the president and the prime minister represented opposing political factions, an arrangement that required significant political navigation.

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