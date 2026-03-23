Gaurav Gogoi's Political Leap: A Historic Nomination

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has officially entered the political arena of state elections by filing his nomination papers for the Jorhat assembly seat. This marked his debut in the state polls.

Before embarking on his rally, Gogoi paid respect at various religious sites and ended the three-hour procession at the district commissioner's office. His journey included a visit to his family home to honor his late father, the former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Gogoi's main opponent is the seasoned BJP leader Hitendranath Goswami, an experienced politician who has represented the seat multiple times. The election process continues with nomination scrutiny on March 24, and the elections will take place on April 9, with the outcome revealed on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)