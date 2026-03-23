Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi's Political Leap: A Historic Nomination

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi filed his nomination for the Jorhat assembly seat, marking his entry into state elections. He faces a tough contest against seasoned BJP leader Hitendranath Goswami. The nomination deadline is March 22, with elections set for April 9 and votes counted on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-03-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 14:00 IST
Gaurav Gogoi's Political Leap: A Historic Nomination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has officially entered the political arena of state elections by filing his nomination papers for the Jorhat assembly seat. This marked his debut in the state polls.

Before embarking on his rally, Gogoi paid respect at various religious sites and ended the three-hour procession at the district commissioner's office. His journey included a visit to his family home to honor his late father, the former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Gogoi's main opponent is the seasoned BJP leader Hitendranath Goswami, an experienced politician who has represented the seat multiple times. The election process continues with nomination scrutiny on March 24, and the elections will take place on April 9, with the outcome revealed on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026