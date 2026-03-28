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Ben Duckett Reflects on Ashes Missteps and Future Commitments

English cricketer Ben Duckett admits to inappropriate behavior during England's Ashes series defeat in Australia. Caught under the influence, Duckett discusses his struggle, support from team leaders, and his decision to prioritize his international career over the IPL, highlighting his dedication to playing for England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:20 IST
Ben Duckett Reflects on Ashes Missteps and Future Commitments
Ben Duckett

England's cricketer Ben Duckett has acknowledged his inappropriate behavior during the team's 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia, citing it as a lesson in professionalism. The 31-year-old was seen visibly intoxicated following the second test match, as the team trailed 2-0 in the series.

Duckett explained, "I've admitted my fault since then. Such conduct is unbecoming of any professional athlete. Our break was pre-arranged and perhaps wouldn't have attracted attention if our performance had been strong." Despite the pressures, Duckett thanked team leaders for their support.

Despite a disappointing Ashes performance, Duckett remains optimistic about demonstrating his commitment to England. He notably declined participation in the lucrative Indian Premier League to focus on upcoming international duties. England is set to host New Zealand in June.

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