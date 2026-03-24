Qalibaf's Political Maneuvers: Allies, Allegations, and Ambitions

Long considered a strategic player in Iranian politics, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has cultivated an image of a hard-liner with whom the West could negotiate. His role evolved over the years, with backing from Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader.

Despite this support, Qalibaf's career is marred by allegations of corruption during his tenure as Tehran's mayor and his association with government crackdowns on protestors. Yet, his influence in Iran's convoluted political landscape remains significant, as speculation mounts over potential negotiations involving him and the United States.

While Qalibaf himself denies any negotiations, the complexities of Iran's power structure, further unsettled by Khamenei's succession, pose ongoing questions about his future path and authority within the Islamic Republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)