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Karnataka Assembly Session Shortened Ahead of Crucial Bypolls

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly's Budget session has been cut short by a day to accommodate upcoming bypolls for two Assembly seats. Originally set to end on March 27, the session will now conclude on March 26. This adjustment aims to allow leaders to participate in election campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:01 IST
Karnataka Assembly Session Shortened Ahead of Crucial Bypolls
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The Budget session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has been shortened by a day, concluding on March 26, instead of the originally planned March 27, due to imminent bypolls for two Assembly seats. These changes were confirmed by Speaker U T Khader after a Business Advisory Committee meeting.

According to the Speaker, the discussion on the Budget and demands will be completed by March 24, with the Chief Minister responding on March 26, followed by the discussion and passage of the Appropriation Bill. Post business transactions on March 26, the House will adjourn sine die.

While no official reason was provided for the early conclusion of the session, sources highlight the role of upcoming by-elections, which require leaders, ministers, and legislators to focus on campaigning. Bypolls for the Bagalkot and Davangere South seats are scheduled for April 9 due to the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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