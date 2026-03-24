Denmark Decides: Frederiksen's Gamble and the Future of Greenland

Danish voters headed to the polls on Tuesday in a general election, where Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen aimed for a third term amid a diplomatic standoff with the US over Greenland's status. Over 4.3 million citizens were eligible to vote for a new parliament in Copenhagen, serving a four-year term.

Frederiksen, who called for the election ahead of schedule in hopes of leveraging her image during the Greenland crisis, has faced declining support due to rising living costs, pensions, and debates over a potential wealth tax. Her second term saw a focus on supporting Ukraine and managing migration, continuing Denmark's two-decade approach.

Challengers like Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Alex Vanopslagh offered alternatives, yet Frederiksen's coalition strategy and potential alliances could define the political landscape. The election could result in a coalition government, with particular attention on the Moderate party's role. Despite previous tensions, Greenland hasn't dominated the campaign topics.