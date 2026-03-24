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Life Sentence for Kashmiri Separatist: Asiya Andrabi and Associates Convicted

A Delhi court has sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment for conspiring against the State. Her associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, received 30-year sentences. Accusations included advocating for Kashmir's secession from India and promoting a narrative of Indian occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:57 IST
Life Sentence for Kashmiri Separatist: Asiya Andrabi and Associates Convicted
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Asiya Andrabi, a prominent Kashmiri separatist leader, to life imprisonment. Andrabi, chief of the Dukhtaran-e-Millat, was convicted under multiple sections related to conspiracy against the State, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Her two associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were also handed 30-year sentences.

Presiding judge Chander Jit Singh ruled that the sentenced will run concurrently, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges. The court declared that the trio had conspired to secede Kashmir from India, a move deemed as waging war against the government. Videos and posts furnished by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) showed evidence supporting the claims of seeking Pakistan's backing.

The judgment comes after the NIA petitioned for a harsh sentence, reflecting the gravity of supporting insurgent narratives. Andrabi's advocacy for Kashmir's separation from India was heavily cited, with the defense claiming it was a misuse of the Partition's two-nation theory. This ruling sends a stern message on the consequences of conspiring against the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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