Life Sentence for Kashmiri Separatist Leader in Landmark UAPA Case

In a significant judgement, a Delhi court has sentenced Asiya Andrabi, a prominent Kashmiri separatist leader, to life imprisonment following her conviction in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh also imposed a 30-year prison sentence upon Andrabi's associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen. The trio was found guilty of offenses including membership and support of a terrorist organization, as well as engaging in activities detrimental to national integration.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which pursued a life sentence for Andrabi, emphasized the need for a strong deterrent against attempts to conspire against the State, thereby warranting the court's strict response.

(With inputs from agencies.)