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Life Sentence for Kashmiri Separatist Leader in Landmark UAPA Case

A Delhi court handed down a life sentence to Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi under the UAPA, with additional sentences for her associates. Convictions were for terrorism and conspiracy-related charges, highlighting the stringent penalties against anti-state activities, as argued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:27 IST
Life Sentence for Kashmiri Separatist Leader in Landmark UAPA Case
Andrabi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judgement, a Delhi court has sentenced Asiya Andrabi, a prominent Kashmiri separatist leader, to life imprisonment following her conviction in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh also imposed a 30-year prison sentence upon Andrabi's associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen. The trio was found guilty of offenses including membership and support of a terrorist organization, as well as engaging in activities detrimental to national integration.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which pursued a life sentence for Andrabi, emphasized the need for a strong deterrent against attempts to conspire against the State, thereby warranting the court's strict response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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