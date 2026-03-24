DMK Finalizes Seats with DMDK for Upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu has successfully brokered a deal with its ally, the DMDK, allocating 10 assembly seats for the election on April 23.

This pact, sealed at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam', was signed by DMK President MK Stalin and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth.

The allotment is seen as a strategic move, giving the DMDK, a party started in 2005 by late 'Captain' Vijayakanth, its highest seat allocation after the Congress party, which received 28 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)