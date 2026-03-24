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Marco Rubio Testifies on Friendship and Venezuelan Contracts Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified that he was unaware of David Rivera's $50-million contract with a Venezuelan company. Rivera is on trial for allegedly trying to ease U.S. pressure on Venezuela on behalf of ousted President Maduro. Rubio shared doubts about Rivera's claims of change in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:07 IST
Marco Rubio Testifies on Friendship and Venezuelan Contracts Amid Political Tensions
Marco Rubio

In a compelling courtroom drama, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio took the stand, shedding light on his connections with former Congressman David Rivera, currently facing federal charges. Rubio revealed he was unaware of Rivera's $50-million deal with a Venezuelan firm when they discussed Venezuela in 2017.

The trial centers on allegations that Rivera acted as an unregistered agent for Venezuela's ousted President Nicolas Maduro. Rubio recounted a meeting where Rivera claimed insiders were working to remove Maduro, a statement he briefly relayed to President Trump but remained skeptical about its validity.

Rivera's legal team maintains his work, linked to Citgo Petroleum, was strictly business-related. Meanwhile, political tensions in Venezuela have shifted since Maduro's capture, with an interim leadership and slightly improved U.S. relations, reflecting some of Rubio's hopes expressed in a Senate speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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