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Chile Withdraws Support for Bachelet's UN Candidacy

Chile has withdrawn its support for former President Michelle Bachelet's candidacy for the UN Secretary-General position. The decision follows the inauguration of conservative President Jose Antonio Kast. Bachelet, a prominent figure with extensive UN experience, was initially a frontrunner supported by several Latin American countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:24 IST
Chile Withdraws Support for Bachelet's UN Candidacy
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Chile announced on Tuesday that it is withdrawing its support for former President Michelle Bachelet's candidacy for the Secretary-General of the United Nations. The decision comes ahead of a pivotal election, which is set to determine the organization's leader for a term starting in 2027.

The withdrawal aligns with the recent shift in Chile's political landscape following the swearing in of President Jose Antonio Kast, who has expressed criticism of Bachelet's presidency. Kast's administration criticized the decision by his leftist predecessor Gabriel Boric to back Bachelet's nomination together with Brazil and Mexico.

Despite being a frontrunner in the race and having served in high-profile UN roles, Bachelet's candidacy faced challenges. Chile's foreign ministry concluded that with rival candidates from Latin America and differing views from influential actors, her candidacy's success is considered unfeasible. The ministry stated its intention to remain neutral in the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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