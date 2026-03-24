Fiscal Recklessness: Telangana's Debt Dilemma

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launched a scathing critique of the state's fiscal policy under the BRS government, addressing the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He condemned the 'reckless borrowing' from 2014 to 2023, which has saddled Telangana with significant debt.

Vikramarka highlighted the previous administration's inflated budgets by 22% annually, contrasting it with the Congress government's realistic 6% increase. He emphasized that projects like Kaleshwaram made visible the mismanagement, leading to substantial borrowing and repayment activities.

Beyond Telangana, Vikramarka targeted national policies, criticizing the BJP's alterations to employment schemes and highlighting economic disparities across states. He proclaimed Telangana's ambition for a USD 3 trillion economy as part of PM Modi's broader economic vision, urging cooperative federalism.