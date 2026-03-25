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Landmark Settlement: A Decade of Free Speech on Social Media

The Trump-era lawsuit, resolved via a settlement, prohibits three federal agencies from coercing social media platforms to censor speech. Addressing accusations against Biden's administration, this ten-year agreement supports free expression amid debates over public issues like COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 04:09 IST
Landmark Settlement: A Decade of Free Speech on Social Media
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The Trump administration has reached a significant settlement prohibiting three federal agencies from influencing social media platforms to remove or suppress speech. This lawsuit was initiated by Missouri, Louisiana, and individual plaintiffs alleging unconstitutional tactics by the Biden administration.

The agreement, filed in a Louisiana federal court, stops the Surgeon General, CDC, and Cybersecurity Agency from imposing legal or economic repercussions against social media companies for a decade. Trump's executive order claims Biden's government infringed on free speech by promoting a preferred narrative on major public issues.

Although the White House has not commented, the settlement does not restrict officials from labeling posts as inaccurate without enforcement threats. The settlement follows the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning a restriction on government communication with platforms about protected speech.

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