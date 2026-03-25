Cuba Welcomes Humanitarian Aid Amidst Sanctions
Cuba received humanitarian aid from the Nuestra America Convoy, organized by international activists to bypass U.S. sanctions. The shipment, which included food, medicine, and solar panels, arrived in Havana from Mexico, highlighting the global support for Cuba amidst its economic crisis exacerbated by fuel restrictions.
Cuba received a vital shipment of humanitarian aid on Tuesday, courtesy of the Nuestra America Convoy—a global initiative designed to circumvent U.S. sanctions impacting the island's resources. A small vessel from Mexico delivered 14 tons of essential supplies, including food, medicine, solar panels, and bicycles, to Cuban officials.
The effort is part of a larger strategy, as two more ships are expected to reach Havana soon, supplementing the 6 tons of goods that activists recently delivered to hospitals. This aid has gained significant attention on Cuban state television, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel meeting some convoy members, including UK politician Jeremy Corbyn.
The Nuestra America coalition represents non-governmental organizations, unions, and political parties worldwide. Brazilian activist Thiago Avila called Tuesday's delivery a symbolic start. The aid comes at a crucial time as Cuba grapples with an economic crisis fueled by U.S. sanctions, cutting off fuel supplies and exacerbating issues in transport, healthcare, and electricity.
(With inputs from agencies.)