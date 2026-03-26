Sanjay Raut Challenges Modi's Absence Amidst Crisis

In a critical stance towards the government, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday expressed concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from an all-party meeting addressing the ongoing West Asia crisis, deeming it contrary to established parliamentary practices. Addressing ANI, Raut noted that while all political parties, except the TMC, participated in the dialogue, he remains uncertain if the opposition's issues are being adequately heard.

Raut remarked, "Except for the TMC, all parties attended. And I hope the government has answered everyone. It is hoped that all parties will support the government during this time of crisis. But is the government taking into consideration the concerns being raised by the opposition?" Adding to his sentiment, he questioned, "Why did PM Modi not attend the all-party meeting? Mr Prime Minister, such a major crisis is unfolding in the world and in the country, and if the Prime Minister does not attend an all-party meeting, and you start having the Parliamentary Affairs Minister give the answers, what kind of a new tradition is this?"

In contrast, the all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sought to assure opposition leaders of India's balanced stance in the West Asia crisis. The assembly included Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, EAM Jaishankar, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, providing insights on energy security, shipping logistics, and Indian citizens' safety abroad. Notably, opposition figures across parties were present, barring the Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, regarding a survey declaring PM Modi as the world's most popular leader with a 68% approval, Raut exhibited skepticism, questioning the survey's origin and methodology. "Whose survey is this? It must be a BJP survey, probably. What is this... 'Morning Consult'? Who are these people? It is surprising; I don't know where they bring these figures from by performing this 'black magic'," he critiqued.

(With inputs from agencies.)