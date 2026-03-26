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Russian Lawmakers in U.S.: A Step Towards Diplomatic Reconciliation

A delegation of Russian lawmakers has arrived in the U.S. for meetings, marking the first such trip since the escalation of conflict in Ukraine. The visit signifies a step towards normalizing relations, met with both apprehension from Ukraine and support from the Kremlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:22 IST
Russian Lawmakers in U.S.: A Step Towards Diplomatic Reconciliation
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A delegation of Russian lawmakers has arrived in the United States for what is considered a crucial series of meetings with U.S. counterparts. This marks the first such visit following the deterioration of relations between the two nuclear powers after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Among the delegation is Vyacheslav Nikonov, a notable lawmaker with familial ties to Joseph Stalin's foreign minister. The visit, as reported by Russia's Vedomosti newspaper, includes planned interactions with U.S. lawmakers and officials, hinting at a potential thaw in diplomatic relations.

Russian media describes the visit as a step towards normalizing ties with America. However, the improved relations are being eyed warily by Ukraine and European allies, contrasted by the Kremlin's eagerness for enhanced dialogue. The U.S.'s offer of security guarantees in Ukraine remains a contentious point, hinging on significant territorial cessions by Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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