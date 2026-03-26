Modi Strategizes with Chief Ministers on West Asia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with chief ministers from various states on Friday to discuss strategies regarding the ongoing West Asia conflict. Officials confirm this marks the first encounter focused on the conflict with key Indian state leaders.

The interaction, conducted via video conference, excludes leaders from states currently undergoing elections due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). A specialized discussion for these regions—including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry—will be spearheaded by the Cabinet Secretariat.

The goal of the prime minister's meeting is to evaluate state-level preparedness and foster a unified response across the nation. Sources state this initiative underscores the importance of a cohesive national strategy during international conflicts.