Modi Leads Unified Strategy Effort Amidst West Asia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with the chief ministers of various states on Friday to assess and coordinate their strategies in response to the West Asia conflict. This high-level discussion, excluding states due for elections, aims at ensuring nationwide preparedness in true Team India ethos.

The backdrop to this meeting is the February 28 flare-up initiated by the US-Israel attack on Iran, which has sparked significant regional retaliatory actions. Such tensions have prompted Modi to highlight the importance of internal security vigilance, urging states to proactively counter false information and hoarding activities.

As Modi emphasized unity in the Lok Sabha, he reiterated confidence in India's collective strength to navigate these challenging times, reflecting back on the resilience demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Drawing attention to tightened security across coastal, border, cyber, and strategic domains, he reminded the nation of its capacity to advance amidst crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)