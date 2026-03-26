Kerala Assembly Polls 2023: A Democratic Showdown

The stage is set for the Kerala Assembly elections on April 9, where 890 candidates from different political parties vie for the people's mandate. Over 2.7 crore voters are eligible to participate, revealing the vibrant democratic fabric of the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 2,125 nominations were initially submitted. Following scrutiny and withdrawals, 890 candidates remain in the fray. The Koduvally constituency in Kozhikode district stands out with the highest number of contestants—13 candidates seeking victory.

The electorate data shows 2,71,42,952 voters, including overseas participants. Interestingly, the 40-49 age group comprises the largest voter segment. Malappuram holds the highest voter population, while Wayanad has the fewest voters. The ECI report also notes the presence of third gender and disabled voters, underscoring the inclusive nature of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)