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SDPI Withdraws Candidates to Strategically Counter BJP in Kerala Polls

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) withdrew candidates from key constituencies, including Manjeshwar, ahead of Kerala's April 9 Assembly polls. This strategic move, aimed at minimizing vote division, sparked criticism from BJP leader K Surendran. The decision was influenced by appeals from religious and cultural organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:20 IST
SDPI Withdraws Candidates to Strategically Counter BJP in Kerala Polls
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The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has made a notable electoral decision by withdrawing its candidates from key constituencies ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala. The decision has sparked sharp reactions, particularly from BJP leader K Surendran.

The SDPI's candidate withdrawal from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Mankada in Malappuram district comes after a meeting held at Uppala. SDPI state president C P Abdul Latheef stated that the choice was influenced by public sentiment and appeals from numerous religious and cultural organizations.

Criticism arose from mainstream political fronts, with allegations of pressure exerted by UDF leaders. Despite the controversy, SDPI aims to strategically minimize vote division in constituencies where BJP shows strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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