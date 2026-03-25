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K Surendran's Electoral Challenge: Navigating Past Political Setbacks

K Surendran, a prominent BJP leader in Kerala, faces a challenging political battle with 242 criminal cases against him. Surendran, who lost previous elections by narrow margins, is contesting from Manjeshwar, Kasaragod. His rival, A K M Ashraf of UDF, claims the BJP won't succeed this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:54 IST
K Surendran's Electoral Challenge: Navigating Past Political Setbacks
K Surendran
  • Country:
  • India

K Surendran, a fiery BJP leader in Kerala, is once again in the political spotlight as he vies for a win in the upcoming Manjeshwar elections. Despite a history of close defeats and ongoing legal challenges, Surendran remains a formidable candidate in the polls.

His main opponent, A K M Ashraf of the Congress-led UDF, is confident of retaining the seat, citing the BJP's lack of consistent engagement with the constituency. Surendran's campaign focuses on development issues, while his opponents criticize him as a seasonal presence in local politics.

The electoral dynamics in Manjeshwar involve the UDF, BJP, and LDF, each vying for dominance in a constituency marked by socio-political complexities, with local leaders emphasizing the need for a government that delivers tangible development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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