K Surendran's Electoral Challenge: Navigating Past Political Setbacks

K Surendran, a fiery BJP leader in Kerala, is once again in the political spotlight as he vies for a win in the upcoming Manjeshwar elections. Despite a history of close defeats and ongoing legal challenges, Surendran remains a formidable candidate in the polls.

His main opponent, A K M Ashraf of the Congress-led UDF, is confident of retaining the seat, citing the BJP's lack of consistent engagement with the constituency. Surendran's campaign focuses on development issues, while his opponents criticize him as a seasonal presence in local politics.

The electoral dynamics in Manjeshwar involve the UDF, BJP, and LDF, each vying for dominance in a constituency marked by socio-political complexities, with local leaders emphasizing the need for a government that delivers tangible development.

(With inputs from agencies.)