Political Showdown in Kerala: Surendran vs Ashraf in Manjeshwar

In the heart of Kerala's political battleground, K Surendran, a former BJP chief with a controversial past, contests the Manjeshwar seat amidst a swirl of political intrigue. Surendran, known for his fiery protests and a significant number of pending criminal cases, has faced consecutive election losses.

This election cycle, Surendran stands against Congress-led UDF candidate A K M Ashraf. Both contenders exchange barbs over development records and political futures. Surendran claims stagnation under the current MLA, while Ashraf criticizes Surendran's sporadic engagement with the constituency.

Amid campaign rhetoric, Ashraf highlights UDF's perceived momentum, citing recent local victories and a broader electoral strategy. Meanwhile, CPI(M) and LDF candidacies add further layers to this multifaceted electoral landscape, with past grievances during the COVID-19 pandemic still echoing in voter sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)