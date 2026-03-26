Fierce Contest Looms: 294 Candidates Vie for Puducherry Assembly Seats

The electoral landscape of Puducherry is set for a significant contest as 294 candidates prepare to battle it out in the Assembly polls scheduled for April 9.

The elections will cover the union territory's regions, including Puducherry, Mahe, Yanam, and Karaikal, which will each see a strong pool of contestants vying for victory.

Initially, a total of 442 hopefuls filed nominations, with 365 passing scrutiny. Following the withdrawal of 71 candidates, the figures are now set, officials reported on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)