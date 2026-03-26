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Fierce Contest Looms: 294 Candidates Vie for Puducherry Assembly Seats

The upcoming Assembly elections in Puducherry will feature 294 candidates across its multiple regions, including Puducherry, Mahe, Yanam, and Karaikal. Originally, 442 nominations were submitted, with 365 found valid. After 71 withdrawals, the remaining candidates will contest the elections on April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:08 IST
Fierce Contest Looms: 294 Candidates Vie for Puducherry Assembly Seats
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The electoral landscape of Puducherry is set for a significant contest as 294 candidates prepare to battle it out in the Assembly polls scheduled for April 9.

The elections will cover the union territory's regions, including Puducherry, Mahe, Yanam, and Karaikal, which will each see a strong pool of contestants vying for victory.

Initially, a total of 442 hopefuls filed nominations, with 365 passing scrutiny. Following the withdrawal of 71 candidates, the figures are now set, officials reported on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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