DMK fields O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakkanur for Apr 23 TN polls.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:38 IST
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DMK fields O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakkanur for Apr 23 TN polls.
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