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Tragedy on Nagpur Road: Calls for Judicial Probe After Fatal Bus Accident

The Madhya Pradesh Congress demands a judicial probe into a tragic bus accident in Chhindwara, raising concerns of administrative negligence. The accident, linked to a political event, left 10 dead and 31 injured. Allegations of pressure to attend the function were made, calling it a government failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:09 IST
Tragedy on Nagpur Road: Calls for Judicial Probe After Fatal Bus Accident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has raised demands for a judicial investigation following a fatal bus accident in Chhindwara. The incident occurred Thursday night near Simaria on Nagpur Road, claiming the lives of 10 individuals and injuring 31 others.

The bus was returning from an event where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 506 crore. MP Congress president Jitu Patwari accused the government of coercion and pressure tactics to gather large crowds, which he says contributed to the tragedy. He termed it a demonstration of 'political showmanship' and a collective failure of the administration.

Patwari has called for criminal charges against responsible officials and demanded an impartial judicial inquiry. The party also stressed the need for adequate medical treatment for the injured and demanded compensation for the victims' families. Witnesses allege that participants were brought to the event under directive from local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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