Trump's Sharpie Saga: From Luxury Pens to Practicality
President Donald Trump interrupted a Cabinet meeting to share an anecdote about his preference for Sharpie pens over costly White House ballpoints. He highlighted his negotiation with Sharpie for custom pens as a symbol of his business acumen, emphasizing cost-effectiveness while reveling in his storytelling prowess.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 01:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
During a recent Cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump captivated officials with a detailed anecdote about his preference for Sharpie pens, famously favored over the costly, luxurious ballpoints previously used for official White House events.
Trump proudly recounted negotiating with Sharpie to create custom pens marked with the White House logo, emphasizing a significant cost reduction from the previously extravagant ballpoint pens that cost $1,000 each.
The light-hearted yet unconventional interlude had the Cabinet chuckling, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent jesting at the challenge of following the president's narrative.
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- Trump
- Sharpie
- WhiteHouse
- pens
- business
- cost-saving
- Sharpiegate
- luxury
- economy
- negotiation
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