Trump's Sharpie Saga: From Luxury Pens to Practicality

During a recent Cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump captivated officials with a detailed anecdote about his preference for Sharpie pens, famously favored over the costly, luxurious ballpoints previously used for official White House events.

Trump proudly recounted negotiating with Sharpie to create custom pens marked with the White House logo, emphasizing a significant cost reduction from the previously extravagant ballpoint pens that cost $1,000 each.

The light-hearted yet unconventional interlude had the Cabinet chuckling, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent jesting at the challenge of following the president's narrative.