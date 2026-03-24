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Aluminium Industry Faces Crisis Amid Fuel Shortages

The Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMA) has appealed to the government for immediate support to tackle LPG and PNG shortages due to the West Asia crisis. The shortages impact production processes, risking financial defaults in this capital-intensive sector, especially affecting MSMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:51 IST
Aluminium Industry Faces Crisis Amid Fuel Shortages
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The Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMA) is calling for urgent government intervention as the industry faces significant LPG and PNG shortages due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

ALEMA has warned that the fuel supply disruption poses a grave threat to the sector, with many companies forced to curtail production by up to 70%.

To avert a financial crisis, ALEMA is recommending relief measures similar to those implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, including loan moratoriums and reduced interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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