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Federal Investigation Sparks Electoral Integrity Debate in Minnesota

A grand jury subpoena has been issued to Minnesota's secretary of state as part of a federal investigation into non-U.S.-citizens potentially voting unlawfully. The probe, spearheaded by the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security, coincides with ongoing Trump administration allegations regarding immigrant voter registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 04:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 04:53 IST
Federal Investigation Sparks Electoral Integrity Debate in Minnesota
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A grand jury subpoena has been issued to the Minnesota secretary of state's office as part of a federal probe into the possibility of non-U.S.-citizens being registered to vote unlawfully. This investigation is being conducted by the Justice Department in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security.

The office's spokesperson emphasized the importance of election security, stating that while they do not directly handle voter registrations or elections, maintaining secrecy is vital. The Department of Homeland Security stated the collaboration aims to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

This development is the latest in a series of actions targeting Minnesota officials, as the Trump administration continues to scrutinize alleged interference with immigration enforcement, despite evidence showing non-citizen voting is rare in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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