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Diplomatic Bridges: Delhi LG Meets US Ambassador

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu met with US Ambassador Sergio Gor. Ambassador Gor had attended Sandhu's swearing-in ceremony as Delhi's 23rd LG. Sandhu, a former diplomat and expert on US affairs, was India's ambassador to the US from February 2020 to January 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:24 IST
Diplomatic Bridges: Delhi LG Meets US Ambassador
Taranjit Singh Sandhu
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu recently held a meeting with US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. The dialogue between these influential figures marks an important moment in diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Gor had previously attended the swearing-in ceremony of Sandhu as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi earlier this month. Their interaction is seen as part of continued efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Sandhu, known for his expertise in United States affairs, served multiple terms in Washington, D.C., and was India's ambassador to the US from February 2020 to January 2024. His role is pivotal in navigating India-US diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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