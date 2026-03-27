Rapper-Turned-Politician Balen Becomes Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister
Balendra Shah, also known as 'Balen,' has been sworn in as Nepal's new prime minister. His appointment marks a significant political shift after the previous government was ousted. Indian Prime Minister Modi congratulated Shah, emphasizing hopes to strengthen India-Nepal relations under his leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Balendra Shah, known as 'Balen,' has officially taken office as Nepal's new prime minister following a significant political shift.
His appointment comes after the ousting of the K P Sharma Oli-led government, a response to a Gen-Z protest movement.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his congratulations, eager to strengthen bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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