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Rapper-Turned-Politician Balen Becomes Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister

Balendra Shah, also known as 'Balen,' has been sworn in as Nepal's new prime minister. His appointment marks a significant political shift after the previous government was ousted. Indian Prime Minister Modi congratulated Shah, emphasizing hopes to strengthen India-Nepal relations under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:58 IST
Rapper-Turned-Politician Balen Becomes Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Balendra Shah, known as 'Balen,' has officially taken office as Nepal's new prime minister following a significant political shift.

His appointment comes after the ousting of the K P Sharma Oli-led government, a response to a Gen-Z protest movement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his congratulations, eager to strengthen bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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