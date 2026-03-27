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Rapper-Turned-Politician 'Balen' Makes History as Nepal's Youngest Elected PM

Balendra Shah, also known as 'Balen,' has been sworn in as Nepal's youngest democratically elected prime minister. A former mayor and rapper-turned-politician, Balen is the first from the Madhes region to take on this role, succeeding following a notable Gen-Z protest. His appointment signifies a new era in Nepalese politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:47 IST
Rapper-Turned-Politician 'Balen' Makes History as Nepal's Youngest Elected PM
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

BALENDRA SHAH, popularly known as 'Balen,' has officially taken on the role of Nepal's prime minister, following a high-profile swearing-in ceremony on Friday. At 35, he becomes Nepal's youngest PM and the first from the Madhes region to hold the office.

The ceremony, steeped in cultural and religious traditions, was attended by President Ram Chandra Paudel and saw Balen swearing in at the President's Office. This political milestone follows the Gen-Z protests that led to the ousting of K P Sharma Oli's government.

Balen's leadership reflects the sweeping political change brought about by the Rastriya Swatantra Party in the recent elections, marking a decisive shift from traditional party dominance in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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