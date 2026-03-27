AIADMK Unveils Diverse Candidate Lineup for 127 Constituencies

The AIADMK, led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has announced its second list of candidates for 127 assembly constituencies. This roster exhibits a range of talent, including current lawmakers, ex-legislators, and professionals such as engineers, medical doctors, and advocates.

In an intriguing move, Leema Rose Martin, wife of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, has been nominated for the Lalgudi constituency. Former MP Chitlapakkam C Rajendran and other seasoned politicians, such as former state ministers V Jayaraman, B V Ramana, and M C Sampath, are among those contesting various seats.

The list also underscores the party's commitment to diversity by fielding 15 women, including prominent figures like K Maragatham Kumaravel, a well-known face in AIADMK's female leadership. Key constituencies will see returning candidates vying for continued representation under the AIADMK banner.

(With inputs from agencies.)