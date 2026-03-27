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AIADMK Unveils Diverse Candidate Lineup for 127 Constituencies

The AIADMK has released its second list of candidates for 127 constituencies. The list includes sitting MLAs, former legislators, and professionals such as engineers and doctors. Notably, it features 15 women and highlights key figures like Leema Rose Martin, a former MP, and various former state ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:34 IST
AIADMK Unveils Diverse Candidate Lineup for 127 Constituencies
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The AIADMK, led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has announced its second list of candidates for 127 assembly constituencies. This roster exhibits a range of talent, including current lawmakers, ex-legislators, and professionals such as engineers, medical doctors, and advocates.

In an intriguing move, Leema Rose Martin, wife of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, has been nominated for the Lalgudi constituency. Former MP Chitlapakkam C Rajendran and other seasoned politicians, such as former state ministers V Jayaraman, B V Ramana, and M C Sampath, are among those contesting various seats.

The list also underscores the party's commitment to diversity by fielding 15 women, including prominent figures like K Maragatham Kumaravel, a well-known face in AIADMK's female leadership. Key constituencies will see returning candidates vying for continued representation under the AIADMK banner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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