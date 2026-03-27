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Unveiling the Unseen: The Battle for Iran's Arsenal

The U.S. has destroyed approximately a third of Iran's missile arsenal amid ongoing conflict, with uncertainties surrounding the status of additional missiles. Despite substantial damage, Iran retains significant missile capabilities, posing potential threats. The Trump administration seeks to dismantle Iran's military power while facing challenges in assessing Iran's full missile capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:43 IST
Unveiling the Unseen: The Battle for Iran's Arsenal
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As the conflict between the U.S. and Iran approaches its one-month mark, U.S. intelligence reports suggest that roughly a third of Iran's missile arsenal has been successfully destroyed. The status of another third remains less clear, with potential damage from bombings yet to be fully assessed.

Despite these setbacks, Tehran's missile capability remains a significant threat, with the possibility of recovering buried missiles once hostilities cease. This contradicts President Trump's recent statements minimizing Iran's remaining arsenal.

With the conflict focused on weakening Iran's military, including missile capabilities and naval forces, the U.S. is methodically targeting production facilities. However, challenges persist in accurately evaluating the full extent of Iran's missile stockpiles and the impact of sustained U.S. strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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