K Kavitha Unveils New Telangana-centric Political Party

Telangana Jagruthi leader K Kavitha announced the formation of a new political party, emphasizing a 'Telangana-centric' agenda. The launch is set for April 25, she confirmed at a press conference in Nizamabad, focusing on issues neglected by major parties.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, criticized existing political entities for ignoring significant local problems, including farmers' welfare. Her initiative aims to be a true regional party, with 95% of its focus on Telangana's needs, while maintaining a national committee for broader issues.

The party plans to involve youth and women prominently and commits to building a new future for Telangana. Kavitha was previously suspended from BRS after disagreements with party leaders over various issues including the Kaleshwaram project. The new party promises to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)