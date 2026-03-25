Hyderabad's Formula E Controversy: BRS's Defense Against 'Scamgress'
BRS working president KT Rama Rao defends a Rs 49 crore bank transfer related to Hyderabad's Formula E race, criticizing Congress for labeling it a 'scam.' KTR calls the accusations baseless, emphasizing BRS's focus on development and negating any alleged violations during its governance.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed rejoinder, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress on Thursday, contesting allegations of a 'scam' involving a Rs 49 crore bank transfer to promote Hyderabad's inclusion in the World Formula E racing circuit. Referring to the Congress as 'Scamgress,' Rao emphasized BRS's consistent developmental agenda, dismissing claims of procedural violations.
Rao took to social media platform X, arguing that the Congress's two-year tenure had culminated only in a singular case concerning Formula E, despite full access to government records. He underscored that the charges showed desperation from the Revanth Reddy administration, validating BRS's governance as transparent and focused on progress.
KTR further criticized the revival of Formula-E case allegations by the Congress as a diversion from the BRS's demand to authorize the 'Six Guarantees' through legislative means. He reiterated the lack of substantive evidence against BRS, highlighting the government's acknowledgment of no discrepancies in funds, which were earmarked to boost Hyderabad's global presence and attract investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BRS
- KT Rama Rao
- Hyderabad
- Formula E
- Congress
- Scam
- Development
- Revanth Reddy
- Electric Vehicles
- Racing
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes CAPF Promotion Delays and Legislation
Bandh Shuts Down Malkangiri: Congress Rallies on Paddy and LPG Ails
Digital Deception: Elderly Defrauded of 25 Lakhs in Power Bill Scam
Strengthening Ties: India-US Focus on Defence Co-Development
JNU Shines in Global Rankings: A Closer Look at Development Studies Triumph