Modi Calls for Unity Amidst Global Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the need for economic and trade stability, energy security, and reinforced supply chains as priorities amid the global ramifications of the West Asia conflict.

Chairing a virtual meeting with chief ministers, Modi asserted the importance of vigilant monitoring and adaptive strategies, urging continuous coordination between the central and state governments for swift, aligned responses.

Reflecting on India's prior collaborative resilience during the Covid-19 crisis, Modi called for preventing misinformation, securing essential supplies, and maintaining public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)