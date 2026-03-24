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China's State-Owned Banks Set for Profit Rebound Amidst Economic Challenges

China's major state-owned banks are expected to see a profit lift due to the repricing of maturing high-priced deposits, despite facing ongoing economic challenges. Deposit repricing is anticipated to stabilize net interest margins, providing room for growth amidst geopolitical uncertainty and deflationary pressures impacting the Chinese economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:06 IST
China's State-Owned Banks Set for Profit Rebound Amidst Economic Challenges
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China's leading state-owned banks are poised for a profit rebound this year, owing to the repricing of nearly $8 trillion worth of expiring high-rate deposits, alleviating pressure on funding costs. Analysts foresee these banks overcoming recent profit slumps, attributed to a property debt crisis and slowing economy.

Despite the threat of cost-push inflation from the Iran conflict, analysts believe repriced deposits, following steadily lowered deposit rates, will boost lender profits. This shift anticipates a revival of net interest margins by 2026, as highlighted by Zhang Yiwei of China Galaxy Securities.

Analysts predict modest growth in 2026, despite declining profits for major banks like Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. With deposit repricing mitigating margin pressure, banks are shifting focus towards technology sectors, staying resilient amid global uncertainties affecting the economic outlook.

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