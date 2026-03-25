US-India Phone Call Signals Strategic Alignment Amid Iran Conflict

In a noteworthy development amid escalating tensions in West Asia, former Indian diplomat Gurjit Singh interpreted a recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump as a signal of America's intent to actively involve India in the unfolding situation in Iran. The call, coming in the wake of Trump's announcement of a pause in attacks on energy infrastructure, signifies that the United States is conscious of India's burgeoning influence and economic interests in the region.

According to Singh, the timing of the call—a day after Trump's statement and closely following Modi's address to Parliament—demonstrates America's recognition of India's pivotal role. Singh has noted that India's discreet yet broad engagement with multiple regional players positions it as a significant factor amid the conflict, especially given the country's vulnerability to economic fluctuations caused by the war.

While President Trump's claims of 'military dominance' have added to the confusion, Singh warned that the realities on the ground remain murky. He highlighted that the purported ceasefire is just a temporary halt in US attacks on energy targets and mentioned ongoing Israeli aggression, complicating the situation further. He also shed light on the rumblings of a 15-point ceasefire proposal, stressing the uncertainty surrounding any negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)