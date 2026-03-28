Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Palakkad: Congress Expels Councillor Amid Scandal

The Congress party expelled Palakkad Municipality Councillor Prashob C Valsan following sexual assault allegations. Party leaders claimed no formal complaint was received, yet an internal inquiry is underway. Criticism arose from BJP and LDF, linking Prashob to Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, also tainted by past allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:08 IST
Political Turmoil in Palakkad: Congress Expels Councillor Amid Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has taken decisive action by expelling Prashob C Valsan, a councillor from the Palakkad Municipality, following grave allegations of sexual assault. Prashob was allegedly involved in acts of misconduct against a woman who claimed he promised her a job and urged her to terminate her pregnancy.

A Thankappan, president of the Palakkad District Congress Committee, confirmed Prashob's ouster but emphasized that the party had not received a formal complaint. The decision, however, came after media reports surfaced detailing the alleged incidents.

As the BJP and the ruling LDF criticize the Congress's handling of the issue, they allege Prashob's close ties with Rahul Mamkootathil, a Congress MLA facing similar accusations, might affect the party's forthcoming electoral prospects.

TRENDING

1
The Dynamic Life of Tiger Woods: Triumphs and Trials on and off the Green

The Dynamic Life of Tiger Woods: Triumphs and Trials on and off the Green

 Global
2
Gary Woodland's Emotional Resurgence at the Houston Open

Gary Woodland's Emotional Resurgence at the Houston Open

 United States
3
Grand Inauguration: Jewar Airport Opens Up New Horizons

Grand Inauguration: Jewar Airport Opens Up New Horizons

 India
4
Israel says it faces an incoming missile from Yemen, the first such launch of the war, reports AP.

Israel says it faces an incoming missile from Yemen, the first such launch o...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026