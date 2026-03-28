Political Turmoil in Palakkad: Congress Expels Councillor Amid Scandal
The Congress party expelled Palakkad Municipality Councillor Prashob C Valsan following sexual assault allegations. Party leaders claimed no formal complaint was received, yet an internal inquiry is underway. Criticism arose from BJP and LDF, linking Prashob to Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, also tainted by past allegations.
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- India
The Congress has taken decisive action by expelling Prashob C Valsan, a councillor from the Palakkad Municipality, following grave allegations of sexual assault. Prashob was allegedly involved in acts of misconduct against a woman who claimed he promised her a job and urged her to terminate her pregnancy.
A Thankappan, president of the Palakkad District Congress Committee, confirmed Prashob's ouster but emphasized that the party had not received a formal complaint. The decision, however, came after media reports surfaced detailing the alleged incidents.
As the BJP and the ruling LDF criticize the Congress's handling of the issue, they allege Prashob's close ties with Rahul Mamkootathil, a Congress MLA facing similar accusations, might affect the party's forthcoming electoral prospects.
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- Congress
- Palakkad
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- Expelled
- Sexual Assault
- DCC
- Allegations
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- Inquiry
- Scandal
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