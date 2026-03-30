Election Clash: Muraleedharan vs Political Allegations in Kerala

In the fierce political battleground of Kerala, Congress leader K Muraleedharan is stirring controversy by claiming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become irrelevant in the state. In a bold statement, he criticized the party for not fulfilling promises, particularly questioning the lack of advancement on key projects like a Metro in Thrissur and an AIIMS hospital, despite BJP's representation in government.

Muraleedharan further stirred the pot by accusing the CPI(M) of hypocrisy regarding their stance on receiving support from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Claiming that Prime Minister Modi's visit bore no subsequent benefits for Kerala, he underscored that the core electoral battle remains between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in most constituencies.

However, his campaign enters rocky waters amid allegations of hiring campaigners, which he vehemently denies, attributing it to the opposition's narrative. LDF's V K Prasanth counters, suggesting Muraleedharan's claims reflect the Congress's wider struggles in mobilizing campaign efforts in Vattiyoorkavu, now a prime political hotspot.

(With inputs from agencies.)