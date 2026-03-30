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Fakhar Zaman Denies Ball-Tampering Allegations in PSL Clash

Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's cricket star, has denied ball-tampering allegations from a Pakistan Super League match. Charged under a Level 3 offence, the incident took place during an altercation before the final over between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Umpires found the ball's condition altered, leading to penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:12 IST
Fakhar Zaman Denies Ball-Tampering Allegations in PSL Clash
Fakhar Zaman
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's cricketing icon, Fakhar Zaman, stands firm against ball-tampering accusations that arose during a Pakistan Super League match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

The 35-year-old, charged by match referee Roshan Mahanama, disputes the Level 3 offence claim under the PSL Code of Conduct, denying any illicit actions.

As the incident unfolds, consequences loom for Zaman and potentially the Lahore Qalandars, pending a match referee's verdict expected within 48 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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