West Bengal's Polarisation Triggers Political Recalibration Ahead of 2026 Polls

As the 2026 assembly elections approach, West Bengal finds itself at the center of intensifying communal polarisation, now extending beyond mere campaign rhetoric. The focal point of this shift is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is reshaping identity politics across the state.

The focus on SIR highlights growing concerns over voter deletion. The BJP frames this as tackling illegal immigration, while the TMC accuses the opposition of risking disenfranchisement of genuine voters, particularly minorities.

This recalibration is manifesting in various ways, such as the large-scale public mobilizations seen during religious events like Ram Navami. How BJP's strategy and TMC's balancing act will influence the 2026 polls remains to be seen, making the scenario highly charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)