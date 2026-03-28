West Bengal's Polarisation Triggers Political Recalibration Ahead of 2026 Polls
Communal polarisation in West Bengal intensifies before the 2026 assembly polls, with Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls reshaping identity politics. Voter deletion controversies heighten tensions, as BJP and TMC vie for communal vote consolidation. This sets the electoral stage for identity-driven politics, versus traditional governance issues.
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As the 2026 assembly elections approach, West Bengal finds itself at the center of intensifying communal polarisation, now extending beyond mere campaign rhetoric. The focal point of this shift is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is reshaping identity politics across the state.
The focus on SIR highlights growing concerns over voter deletion. The BJP frames this as tackling illegal immigration, while the TMC accuses the opposition of risking disenfranchisement of genuine voters, particularly minorities.
This recalibration is manifesting in various ways, such as the large-scale public mobilizations seen during religious events like Ram Navami. How BJP's strategy and TMC's balancing act will influence the 2026 polls remains to be seen, making the scenario highly charged.
(With inputs from agencies.)