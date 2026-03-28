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Kerala Software Procurement Scandal: Allegations and Denials

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed Congress allegations of a Rs 700 crore scam in software procurement for cooperative societies. He assured the process was transparent and court-approved, refuting claims of a BJP-CPI(M) deal. Allegations against Dinesh Beedi Cooperative Society were deemed baseless by the CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:51 IST
Kerala Software Procurement Scandal: Allegations and Denials
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Kerala's political arena was heated on Saturday, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan deflated Congress accusations of a massive Rs 700 crore scam involving software purchases for the state's primary cooperative societies.

Dismissing the claims as baseless, Vijayan asserted the procurement process was entirely transparent and received Kerala High Court's approval. He addressed the media to counter both the financial impropriety charges and allegations of a clandestine BJP-CPI(M) pact ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister also defended the decision to re-tender the project after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) withdrew. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had alleged a dubious contract transfer to the Kannur-based Dinesh Beedi Cooperative Society, which Vijayan insists is unfounded.

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