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Delhi Court Probes International Terror Conspiracy

A Delhi court has extended NIA custody for seven foreign nationals implicated in a sensitive terror conspiracy case. The court underlined the need to investigate the motives behind their actions, including their travel to India and Myanmar, use of drones, and potential links to Indian insurgent groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:49 IST
Delhi Court Probes International Terror Conspiracy
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has extended the NIA custody of seven foreign nationals involved in a terror conspiracy case, citing its sensitive nature. The court highlighted several unresolved points, including the motives behind the accused entering India and traveling to Myanmar. These questions demand comprehensive investigation.

On March 27, NIA Special Judge Prashant Sharma permitted a 10-day custodial interrogation, aligning with NIA's assertion that the case is of a sensitive nature. The accused include both Ukrainian and US nationals, and the case pertains to national security with global implications.

The court order emphasized that allegations should not be seen in isolation. Accusations include unauthorized travel in India, illegal crossing into Myanmar, and potential links with Indian insurgent groups. These charges fall under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, reflecting significant national security concerns.

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