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Allegations and Denials in Kerala Politics: The Satheesan-RSS Controversy

R V Babu, a Sangh Parivar leader, accused UDF chairman V D Satheesan of seeking RSS support in 2001 and 2006 elections, an allegation Satheesan denies. Babu cited past election results and claims of changed political stances. Satheesan counters with allegations of RSS-CPI(M) links and questions PDP's secular stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:50 IST
Allegations and Denials in Kerala Politics: The Satheesan-RSS Controversy
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Tensions have flared in Kerala's political landscape as R V Babu, a prominent Sangh Parivar leader, leveled serious allegations against UDF chairman V D Satheesan, claiming he sought support from the RSS during the 2001 and 2006 state Assembly elections. Satheesan, however, firmly denies these accusations, maintaining he never solicited votes from the RSS or BJP.

Babu, who resides in Satheesan's Paravoor constituency, alleges that the Congress leader contradicted himself about attending an RSS event in 2006. Babu also argues that political dynamics have evolved since 2001 and 2006, suggesting Satheesan adapted for electoral gain. He insists that the recent denials are misleading, suggesting future admissions may follow.

In response, Satheesan highlighted Babu's motivations, pointing out that his desire for Satheesan's defeat indicates no BJP or RSS deal exists. He reiterated claims of an RSS-CPI(M) association and debated the secular credentials of CPI(M) allies, particularly questioning the People's Democratic Party's alignment in ongoing political skirmishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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