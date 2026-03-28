TMC Hits Back: A Political Crossfire with BJP on Women's Safety and Infiltration
In a pointed response to Amit Shah's accusations, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the BJP for attempting to polarize West Bengal and deflect attention from its own governance shortcomings. The TMC highlighted issues of women's safety, condemned the handling of violence in Manipur, and accused the BJP of exploiting infiltration narratives for political advantage.
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The political landscape of West Bengal is heating up as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing rebuttal against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's charges. The TMC accused the BJP of polarizing the state's electorate and diverting focus from its governance flaws.
During a press conference, TMC leaders questioned the BJP-led Centre's accountability on issues like women's safety and violence in Manipur. They urged Shah to address these matters before criticizing the TMC government.
The TMC refuted Shah's claims of infiltration, attributing responsibility to the Union government due to its control over borders. They alleged that the BJP's strategy seeks to blur distinctions between communities for political gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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