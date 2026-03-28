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Protest Erupts Over Unfulfilled Promises in Jammu and Kashmir

The Peoples Democratic Party launched a protest against the Jammu and Kashmir government for failing to address citizen issues, especially financial pressures. Party leader Iqbal Tramboo criticized the administration for unfulfilled promises, such as unpaid salaries and hefty utility bills. The demonstrators peacefully dispersed after voicing their concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:32 IST
Protest Erupts Over Unfulfilled Promises in Jammu and Kashmir
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  • India

On Saturday, the Peoples Democratic Party organized a protest in response to what they say is the Jammu and Kashmir government's negligence regarding pressing public issues. The gathering took place at the Press Enclave, where several leaders and supporters voiced their grievances against unkept government promises.

Iqbal Tramboo, a leader within the party, highlighted March 31 as a 'black day' due to escalating financial strains on the people of Kashmir. He pointed out the intolerable tax burden, inflated power bills, and persistent demands for water fees, along with the unsettling fact that many employees remain unpaid.

The protest aimed to hold the government accountable, specifically addressing the administration led by Omar Abdullah. The attendees cited unpaid contracts and additional economic burdens imposed on citizens. The event concluded with protestors peacefully dispersing after making their voices heard.

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